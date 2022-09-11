By Matthew Roscoe • 11 September 2022 • 7:26

Heartbreak as Tollywood 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju dies aged 83. Image: @dirbobby/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Sunday, September 11 following the news that Tollywood ‘Rebel Star’ Krishnam Raju had died at the age of 83.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid as Tollywood ‘Rebel Star’ Krishnam Raju dies following treatment at Hyderabad’s AIG hospital, according to reports from India.

According to initial reports, Krishnam Raju passed away at around 3.25 am (local time).

He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

He starred in 187 films and was widely known for his works in Telugu cinema. He also worked as a politician.

Predominantly starring as a villain, he was dubbed “Rebel Star”.

He was also the winner of the inaugural Nandi Award for Best Actor and had won five Filmfare Awards South and three state Nandi Awards.

Top actors from India paid tribute as well as fans of ‘Rebel Star’.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju Garu, We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. 🙏 Strength to #Prabhas Garu, Family members and loved ones.”

“A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽”

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022

“A Bad Morning! Truly shocking. Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is no more! REST IN PEACE SIR. My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends!”

“I still cannot believe this. Really shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our dear Rebel star #KrishnamRaju garu. Industry lost one of its pillars today. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi 🙏🏻”

“We Miss You Rebel Star 💔 Rest In Peace Krishnam Raju Garu. Stay Strong Prabhas Anna 🙏”

We Miss You Rebel Star 💔 Rest In Peace Krishnam Raju Garu Stay Strong Prabhas Anna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8PazlR61Wl — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) September 11, 2022

“Okate family anentha closeness…Rest in peace krishnam raju garu 💔🙏”

Okate family anentha closeness… Rest in peace krishnam raju garu 💔🙏pic.twitter.com/siWWWqhCXW — Viking (@ronaldo_mb_dhf) September 11, 2022

“Shocked & saddened by the passing of Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju garu. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocked & saddened by the passing of Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju garu. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TXH1MXiFwo — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) September 11, 2022

“Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏”

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

“Deeply Saddened and Disheartened by the Demise of Legendary Actor Krishnam Raju Garu. My Heartfelt Condolences to his Loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Deeply Saddened and Disheartened by the Demise of Legendary Actor Krishnam Raju Garu. My Heartfelt Condolences to his Loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/5a3VxWHLyj — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) September 11, 2022

“We will miss you sir 😪 Stay strong #Prabhas anna. #KrishnamRaju.”

We will miss you sir 😪 Stay strong #Prabhas anna #KrishnamRaju — Rakesh GovindhaRam ™ (@rakeshrams3) September 11, 2022