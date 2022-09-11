Torrevieja (Alicante) holds an official minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 17:48
MINUTE’S SILENCE: Torrevieja pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall
The Union Flag was lowered to half-mast to mark her passing in a simple ceremony that was attended by Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon, several town councillors and representatives from local British groups and associations.
Those present later signed the Book of Condolence that has been installed at the entrance to the town hall where members of the public can write their messages of sympathy to the royal family.
Dolon expressed his condolences in Torrevieja’s name to the municipality’s 5,000 residents. “You are true Torrevejenses,” the mayor declared.
“Queen Elizabeth II set an example as a queen, as a role model for the citizens of the United Kingdom and also for the rest of the world, representing the British to perfection during the last 70 years,” Dolon said.
The Union Flag would remain three days on the Plaza de la Constitucion flagpole, the mayor announced, adding that a funeral service would be held within days.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.