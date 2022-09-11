Torrevieja (Alicante) holds an official minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 17:48

MINUTE’S SILENCE: Torrevieja pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

ON September 9 there was a minute’s silence in Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitucion in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Union Flag was lowered to half-mast to mark her passing in a simple ceremony that was attended by Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon, several town councillors and representatives from local British groups and associations.

Those present later signed the Book of Condolence that has been installed at the entrance to the town hall where members of the public can write their messages of sympathy to the royal family.

Dolon expressed his condolences in Torrevieja’s name to the municipality’s 5,000 residents. “You are true Torrevejenses,” the mayor declared.

“Queen Elizabeth II set an example as a queen, as a role model for the citizens of the United Kingdom and also for the rest of the world, representing the British to perfection during the last 70 years,” Dolon said.

The Union Flag would remain three days on the Plaza de la Constitucion flagpole, the mayor announced, adding that a funeral service would be held within days.

