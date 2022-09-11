Torrevieja North (Alicante) residents prepare to quiz mayor about road repairs

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 15:00

TORREVIEJA NORTH: Urbanisation roads in a bad state of repair, residents say Photo credit: CC/Werner Wilmes

TORREVIEJA NORTH RESIDENTS and Neighbourhood Watch Group hold monthly meetings on the last Monday of each month at Oasis San Luis.

These are attended by town hall representatives and on September 26 at 4.30pm the group will be seeking responses from the mayor and councillors on the poor state of the roads around the urbanisations of San Luis, La Siesta and El Chaparral.

“These appear to have been omitted from the town hall’s road-repair plan,” said the association’s chairman, Doug Allen.

“Footpaths are also in a disgraceful state of disrepair, with weeds growing in them and paving blocks that are broken and damaged. Residents will be asking the mayor and town hall for re-assurance that roads and paving will be repaired and maintained.”

All residents in the area are invited to attend this free public meeting on September 26 and to bring their own issues to the attention of the town hall.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.