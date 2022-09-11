Ukrainian counter-offence forces are reportedly within 50km of the Russian border

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 20:42

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that his troops have advanced to within 50km of the Russian border.

As reported by pravda.com.ua, Zaluzhnyi wrote: “The Armed Forces continue to liberate territories occupied by Russia. Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometres have been returned to the control of Ukraine”.

He added: “In the Kharkiv front, we have militarily advanced not only to the south and East but also to the North. The state border is 50 km away”. According to US analysts, in only a few days, Kyiv’s military has liberated more territories than Russia has captured since April.

His Telegram post was accompanied by images showing the results of the counter-offensive that Ukraine’s military is currently having such a success with. The villages of Bairak, Nova Husarivka, Shchurivka, and Vilkhuvatka were shown.

Moscow’s forces have come under heavy attack since the counter-offensive was launched, but its military is still causing problems on the offensive. Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine tweeted this evening @Gerashchenko_en that an unknown critical infrastructure object in the city of Kharkiv had been hit.

This resulted in the Kharkiv regions of Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipro, all experiencing electricity blackouts. This was confirmed by the mayor of Kharkiv he said, as well by heads of regional military administrations on Telegram.

⚡️ Russians hit a critical infrastructure object in Kharkiv region. Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro regions are experiencing problems with electricity supply, – Kharkiv mayor, heads of regional military administrations.#russiaisaterrorisstate pic.twitter.com/4g8V94ryqs — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, there had also been reports allegedly confirmed by Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, of Moscow advising residents in the city of Enerhodar to leave and head for Russia.

Enerhodar is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe. It has been the subject of grave concern in the last few days as shelling continued in the area, which could lead to a nuclear disaster according to international experts.

Moscow also apparently called on pro-Russians living in the so-called LPR/DPR and other occupied territories to leave for Russia. An unconfirmed report yesterday, Saturday, September 10, claimed that Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic had resigned and fled the region.

⚡️The Russians have made an announcement in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia region today recommending the residents of the so-called LPR/DPR and other occupied territories to leave for Russia — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 11, 2022

