Image of the forest fire in Granada province. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Los Guajares area of ​​Granada province is now into its fourth day and shows no signs of dying down as a huge operation continues.

UPDATE: Sunday, September 11 at 6:05pm

After tackling the forest fire throughout the night in the Los Guajares area of ​​Granada province, the firefighting personnel are now today, Sunday, September 11, into their fourth day. There currently seems no respite for these hard-working operatives.

David Rodriguez, the director of operations, pointed out the difficulties being presented during the extinction work. His teams are combating not only the fire but also high temperatures, the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines, and the continual reignition of hotspots thought to have been already extinguished.

A huge operation continues with four heavy helicopters, five light helicopters, two light seaplanes, and two heavy seaplanes attaching the blaze from above. On the ground, there are around 200 firefighters, eight fire appliances, three ground cargo vehicles, two UNASIF, and UMMT, a GREMAF, and a control and command post.

🔴#IFLosGuájares | Actualización de medios: 🚁4 helicópteros pesados, 5 helicópteros ligeros y 1 de control y mando

✈3 de carga en tierra, 2 hidroaviones ligeros, 2 hidroaviones pesados y 1 ACO

🚒8 autobombas, UMMT, GREMAF, 2 UNASIF y UMIF

👨‍🚒200 efectivos. Noches y días duros. pic.twitter.com/fgc8PZViqx — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

Speaking exclusively with EWN, Clive Greenhalgh, the owner of the Gaudix racing circuit in Granada province said this current blaze is the worst that he has ever seen in all his time living in Andalucia.

Saturday, September 10 at 10:30pm

The forest fire that Plan Infoca declared in the Los Guajares area of ​​Granada province last Thursday, September 8, is still burning out of control today, Saturday, September 10. Strong southerly winds are feeding the flames, causing the northern section of the fire to spread at a fast rate.

More than 300 specialized personnel worked throughout Thursday evening, assisted by seven heavy firefighting vehicles, and three heavy machinery units. Technicians from the Emergency Systems Unit ( USISEM ) inspected the perimeter of the fire using drones.

🔴 #IFLosGuájares | ACTIVO. La situación sigue según lo previsto. El viento, de componente sur, sigue manteniendo la zona norte del incendio con mayor actividad, allí ha tocado fondos de barrancos provocando focos con mayor intensidad de humo. Tenemos ahora 22 aéreos en el #IIFF. pic.twitter.com/oIB9JgOYLj — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2022

With the blaze burning in such difficult terrain it has become increasingly harder for the Infoca ground personnel to tackle it. The director of operations pointed out the steep slopes of the Granada province ravines where the fire is raging, which are impossible to access on foot.

🔴#IFLosGuájares | Decía esta mañana el director de #Extinción lo complejo del trabajo con accesos difíciles para rematar punto a punto, con fuertes pendientes, o suelos con rodamientos. Si no se puede en la ladera, se trabaja desde fondo del barranco y se asegura el resultado. pic.twitter.com/WZvhwOi6uB — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2022

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFLosGuajares. Amplíamos medios:

🚁 2 Súper Puma, 2 kamov, 1 ligero, 1 semipesado y 1 de mando

🛩️ 6 Carga en tierra y 1 coordinación

👩‍🚒 90 Bomberos forestales

👩‍🚒 4 Técnicos operaciones

👩‍🚒 3 Agentes medioambiente

👩‍🚒 1 #GREMAF

🥼 1 Unidad Médica

📡 1 #UNASIF

🚒 2 pic.twitter.com/SbLNOn0JcH — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

🔴 #IFLosGuajares [ACTIVO] | Han cambiado completamente las condiciones meteorológicas. Tenemos viento intenso de levante y por lanzamiento de pavesas se ha reactivado el frente que antes frenaba el viento del norte. #Precaución a todos los compañeros. #OACEL #YoQuieroVerteMañana pic.twitter.com/dSiUJU6UiW — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

🔴 #IFLosGuajares | Incendio de viento con influencia topográfica, propaga por ejes de crestas y laderas orientadas al viento del SE. Viento en superficie de 10-15 km/h, con rachas de 20-25 km/h. En tierra, el trabajo de los compañeros es incesante. Imágenes desde la zona pic.twitter.com/lztvwLbSw8 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 8, 2022

