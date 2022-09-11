Weather forecast predicts a week of rain and storms for the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 2:26

Image of dark clouds. Credit: Nightman1965/Shutterstock.com

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the Valencian Community is in for a week of rain and stormy weather.

Sunday, September 11 in the Valencian Community

Sunday will begin with cloudy or clear skies with many parts of the Community experiencing maximum temperatures in excess of 30°C. Daytime cloudiness is expected in the interior of Castellon, which could develop into isolated showers or possibly occasional storms as the afternoon progresses.

Monday, September 12

After a relatively calm weekend, the AEMET foresees a substantial change in the weather forecast from Monday. Cloudy or overcast skies and also occasional rainfall and storms will occur in the interior parts of the Valencian Community throughout the afternoon. The weather expert does not rule out the possibility of this pattern spreading into eastern regions as well.

Tuesday, September 13

By Tuesday, the weather will become more complicated according to the AEMET, with widespread rains and storms. Minimum temperatures will undergo few changes and maximums will drop. This will be more noticeable locally in the interior of the Community.

This unstable period of weather is expected to last at least until Saturday, September 17, although the rainfall will decrease.

