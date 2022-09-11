Woman dies a week after going to her GP about an ongoing cough

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 14:07

Image - University hospital of wales: Wikimedia Commons

Chloe Franklin, 21, attended a GP appointment about an ongoing cough she’d had since February 2020 which was making it difficult for her to breathe.

At the GP appointment she was referred to hospital for further tests and given a course of antibiotics. Before she was due to go to hospital for the tests, only 24 hours after her GP appointment, Chloe was taken to intensive care at the University of Wales. Chloe was originally from Cardiff.

Three days later she was placed in an induced coma, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Chloe’s sister, Courtney, revealed that “she had a severe infection in her lungs and the doctors said the induce coma would give her lungs a break and allow her to heal.”

Throughout the week it was thought that Chloe condition was improving, and so medical professionals began to bring her off the sedation. However, she then developed sepsis and had a serious stroke that “was so severe that the neurosurgeons could not operate” said Courtney.

Chloe was confirmed “brain dead” and there was nothing further that doctors could do for her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.