By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 September 2022 • 16:08
Explainer – Want to see the Queen’s coffin, what you need to know; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
Guidelines issued by the British Government on Monday, September 12 say that members of the public will be allowed to come and say goodbye, however, security will be tight.
The casket is due to arrive in London on Tuesday, where she will lie in state until 6:30 am on the day of her funeral on September 19. Although the casket will remain closed, queues are expected to be very long with many people wanting to make the journey to pay their last respects.
Extra security that will see bags and other checks will add to the wait with police working to make sure nothing untoward happens, and that no one is able to use the event for anything other the paying respects.
Queues are expected to begin forming days before the event with waiting times of up to 30 hours expected. Despite the expected length of the queues, the government has said chairs will not be allowed.
Westminster Hall, where the coffin will lie, will be opened to the public at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 14.
To allow for the large volume of mourners expected, the hall will remain open 24 hours a day and will only close at 6:30 am on September 19.
Everyone is allowed to attend with those who wish to view the coffin simply needing to turn up and join the queue, but be aware airport-style security checks will be in place.
Authorities have advised against bringing children or the elderly and frail with them given that the queue will be constantly moving but that it could take more than a day before you get to the front. That means there will be no place for anyone to rest, nor to reserve your space in the queue and return later.
Flowers will also not be allowed with these to be left at the tribute park, but mourners should dress suitably and bring with them a power bank for their mobile phone or ensure that it is sufficiently charged. They are also advised to bring refreshments with them.
All refreshments will need to have been consumed before you will be allowed into the hall.
Restrictions that will be in place are similar to those at airports with a small bag or suitcase measuring no more than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm allowed.
No tributes such as soft toys or flags will be allowed.
The items that will not be allowed into the hall include:
With thousands and thousands expected to want to see the Queen’s coffin, traffic and public transport in the area will be heavily congested. Furthermore, those who do make the trip will need to be aware of their impact on others, which does mean getting ready for the search, as it does keeping the queue moving.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
