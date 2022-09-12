By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 18:01

Alicante invests more than €500,000 in protective suits and equipment for firefighters. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Alicante’s Department of Safety and Security is processing two contracts to supply technical rescue equipment, technical boots and technical rescue gloves for SPEIS personnel.



Alicante City Council has earmarked more than half a million euros for the purchase of new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), intervention suits and boots for the Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service.

Alicante Town Hall confirmed that this is an important step towards modernising the specialised units with the best resources, as well as renewing their equipment and acquiring new material.

The councillor for Safety, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, stressed that “it was necessary to provide the SPEIS personnel with new special equipment.

Jose added: “These suits form part of the Fire Department’s Investment Plan, which aims to improve efficiency and modernise its resources, which will guarantee greater safety for the units specialising in rescue and rescue work in Alicante.”

