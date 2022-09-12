By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 14:14

Almeria's Adra receives very positive Fiesta and Festivities feedback. Image: Adra Town Hall

Adra’s Mayor, Manuel Cortes, made a very positive assessment of the fiestas of Adra’s patron saint festivities.

The mayor highlighted the “high level of participation,” which reflected “the desire and enthusiasm that all the people of Adra had to enjoy the event.”

The mayor emphasised and thanked the effort and work of all the municipal employees, as well as the absence of any serious incidents, according to Adra Town Hall.

He confirmed that “having achieved our objective, which was to enjoy a participative fair, even in the days leading up to it, with more than 6,000 spectators at the cultural events organised.”

He added: “It has been a magnificent festival, organised by and for the people of Abderita, especially for the children and the elderly.”

Manuel Cortes also thanked the citizens for their “exemplary behaviour,” which has allowed “everyone to enjoy these special days in our streets together without incident.”

