Are you worried about computer privacy when using Facebook?

By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:08

Image: Javea Computer Club

Most people are members of Facebook but not everyone is comfortable using it and is worried about their privacy to some degree.

On Thursday, September 1, the Javea Computer Club had another look at Facebook and especially how we can make it work for us and still feel in control.

Whilst many of us use Facebook to a greater or lesser extent, it is not always easy to achieve what you want to do.

The group looked at how the new Menu options have made lots of sections easier to find.

We also discussed the pros and cons of location sharing on Facebook and some of the many Security and privacy options that Facebook users should check in their Settings.

To find out more information CLICK HERE or visit the website: https://javeacomputerclub.com/2022/09/02/facebook-revisited

Everyone is welcome to nip along with your phone or another device so the Club can talk you through any questions.

Meetings are held at the Bridge Club Avenida de Paris 2 in Javea every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30.AM until midday.

We are actively seeking new members, there’s no joining fee, just an annual subscription of €35.

