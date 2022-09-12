Are you worried about computer privacy when using Facebook?

By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:08
Image: Javea Computer Club
On Thursday, September 1, the Javea Computer Club had another look at Facebook and especially how we can make it work for us and still feel in control.
Whilst many of us use Facebook to a greater or lesser extent, it is not always easy to achieve what you want to do.
The group looked at how the new Menu options have made lots of sections easier to find.
We also discussed the pros and cons of location sharing on Facebook and some of the many Security and privacy options that Facebook users should check in their Settings.
To find out more information CLICK HERE or visit the website: https://javeacomputerclub.com/2022/09/02/facebook-revisited
Everyone is welcome to nip along with your phone or another device so the Club can talk you through any questions.
Meetings are held at the Bridge Club Avenida de Paris 2 in Javea every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30.AM until midday.
We are actively seeking new members, there’s no joining fee, just an annual subscription of €35.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
