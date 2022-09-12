HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies aged 61

By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 14:19

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies aged 61 Credit: Twitter @KimLenaghan

Kim Lenaghan, a popular Irish presenter for BBC Radio Ulster has died aged 61, as reported on Monday, September 12.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Kim Lenaghan worked with BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years, presenting music and conversation radio programmes every weekend.

The beloved presenter lived with her husband Andrew Jones in Belfast.

Adam Smyth, Interim Director, BBC Northern Ireland, stated: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our friend and colleague Kim Lenaghan.”

“Kim was a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste. ”

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends.”

Twitter flooded with hundreds of tributes to the presenter:

“Shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kim has passed away. She was a dear friend, a much loved colleague and a truly gifted broadcaster. So many good memories and laughs over so many years. Desperately sad news. Thoughts are with Andrew and family.”

“Very sad news that Kim Lenaghan has died suddenly only aged 61. Sincerest condolences to her husband, family and obviously many, many friends at BBC Northern Ireland ⁦@bbcradioulster. Will miss her dulcet tone & music choices.”

“This is very sad news. Kim had such a wonderfully warm presence on air, she made getting up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings a pleasure. Thinking of all her family and friends.”

“Devastating news. Kim was a ray of sunshine.  On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We’re going to miss her.”

The news of the death of Kim Lenaghan comes on the same day it was reported that Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

