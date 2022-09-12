By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 14:19

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies aged 61 Credit: Twitter @KimLenaghan

Kim Lenaghan, a popular Irish presenter for BBC Radio Ulster has died aged 61, as reported on Monday, September 12.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Kim Lenaghan worked with BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years, presenting music and conversation radio programmes every weekend.

The beloved presenter lived with her husband Andrew Jones in Belfast.

Adam Smyth, Interim Director, BBC Northern Ireland, stated: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our friend and colleague Kim Lenaghan.”

“Kim was a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste. ”

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends.”

Twitter flooded with hundreds of tributes to the presenter:

“Shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kim has passed away. She was a dear friend, a much loved colleague and a truly gifted broadcaster. So many good memories and laughs over so many years. Desperately sad news. Thoughts are with Andrew and family.”

“Very sad news that Kim Lenaghan has died suddenly only aged 61. Sincerest condolences to her husband, family and obviously many, many friends at BBC Northern Ireland ⁦@bbcradioulster. Will miss her dulcet tone & music choices.”

“This is very sad news. Kim had such a wonderfully warm presence on air, she made getting up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings a pleasure. Thinking of all her family and friends.”

“Devastating news. Kim was a ray of sunshine. On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We’re going to miss her.”

Loved listening to her on the weekend mornings early before the house got up. Pot of Coffee on getting the breakfast ready to feed the monkeys. Always a great playlist too good start the day tunes. — Michael McLaughlin (@MichaelMcLn) September 12, 2022

💔 Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61https://t.co/uZs7CMOMbE — Ann-Marie Foster (@AnnMarieCFoster) September 12, 2022

@KimLenaghan Weekends will never be the same without your velvet voice and wonderful taste in music. Rest in peace dear Kim 💔 — siobhan murtagh (@darlinbons) September 12, 2022

A wonderful talent, a friend to the listeners. Thoughts with her family. https://t.co/RPBF2qSD8K — Claire Graham (@JournoClaire) September 12, 2022

I am so very saddened to hear that Kim Lenaghan has died. Remembering the laughs and good times we spent working together on Radio Ulster programmes over the years. Cool, cultured and tremendously good fun, you will be sorely missed Kim, both on and off the airwaves X — Conor Garrett (@conorgarrett) September 12, 2022

I spoke with Kim, Andrew just last week.

Devastated at the loss of a good friend of over 30yrs, her tones and music choices were special. . — @JASPER66 (@JonathanMcCusk3) September 12, 2022

Oh no. I can't believe this. So sad. We were all just wishing her well at the weekend. Shocking. Rest in peace. BBC News – Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61https://t.co/vbTShTJQVK — Jim Deeds (@gymforthesoul) September 12, 2022

So sorry to learn that @KimLenaghan has died.

I'd shared studio time with her a few times over the years – she always made being on her shows an absolute pleasure. Such a wonderful broadcasting personality.

Condolences to her family, friends & colleagueshttps://t.co/riFzFzdCfA — Robert J.E. Simpson (@avalard) September 12, 2022

So sad and shocked to hear about Kim’s death. From I first met her in a radio station in Portadown where we both worked through to our days at Broadcasting House, she was always smiling and full of chat. You will be sorely missed 💔 https://t.co/h5FLhcR8JA — Louise Duffy (@NewsDuffy) September 12, 2022

Kim was great fun and always lived life to the full. She will be much missed x https://t.co/0ETQauYRSk — Owen McFadden (@owenmcftweets) September 12, 2022

The news of the death of Kim Lenaghan comes on the same day it was reported that Elias Theodorou, a Canadian MMA fighter has passed away aged 34, as reported on Monday, September 12.

