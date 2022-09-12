Benidorm (Alicante) mourns and pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II

By Linda Hall • 12 September 2022 • 15:06

LAST FAREWELL: Benidorm homage to Queen Elizabeth II Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM bade a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on the evening of September 11.

The hundreds who gathered in Plaza Derramador in the Rincon de Loix were mainly British but they were joined by residents and visitors of all nationalities wishing to say a last goodbye to the late Queen.

Earlier, on September 9, Benidorm town dedicated a space in the Plaza where the Union Flag flew at half-mast and members of the public could pay their respects.

As the public flocked to Plaza Derramador, Karen Maling Cowles, president of Benidorm’s British Business Association, spread the word about the homage via the social media.

She also suggested that those attending could wear red, white and blue, echoing the colours of the Union Flag.

Those present included Sara Munsterhhjelm, Vice-Consul in Alicante and members of the Royal British Legion’s Alicante Branch as well as their president Jack Kemp.

Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez accompanied by Foreign Residents’ councillor Ana Pellicer and other members of the corporation also attended the homage.

Following her speech, the Vice-Consul thanked Toni Perez for providing the Plaza Derramador site in “a further demonstration of the friendship between our peoples.”

The Last Post was played as the Union Flag was lowered and the Royal British Legion standard dipped, followed by a three-minute’s silence. The Union Flag was then run three-quarters of the way up the flagpole and members of public sang, for the first time, God Save the King.

