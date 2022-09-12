By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 15:57
Benitachell Bowls Club leaps to victory in the Javea Home Finders Masters. Photo of Mavericks and Javea Home Finders.
The sun shone and the temperatures rose but that did not put off the members of the club who displayed some excellent bowling skills.
Teams played two games per day and only rested to sample the club’s delicious home-cooked meals.
After a total of 96 games played over four days, the winning team were the Mavericks (Jeff & Linda Richards, Chris Slater, Jean McLaughlin and John Pittaway) who achieved a 2-point advantage over runner ups Green Machine.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
