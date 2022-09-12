By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 15:57

Benitachell Bowls Club leaps to victory in the Javea Home Finders Masters. Photo of Mavericks and Javea Home Finders.

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the mid-day sun so it’s said but you can also add the members of Benitachell Bowls Club and visitors who took part in this year’s Javea Home Finders Masters.



The sun shone and the temperatures rose but that did not put off the members of the club who displayed some excellent bowling skills.

Teams played two games per day and only rested to sample the club’s delicious home-cooked meals.

After a total of 96 games played over four days, the winning team were the Mavericks (Jeff & Linda Richards, Chris Slater, Jean McLaughlin and John Pittaway) who achieved a 2-point advantage over runner ups Green Machine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.