By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:27

Book tickets for the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir performance in September. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

If you missed the popular Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir in June you have the opportunity to catch them again in September.

Their Concert at the Cave in Benidoleig in June was an absolute success and now there’s a chance to see them again at the new 300-seat Auditori in Beniarbeig, Alicante.

The concert is being held on September 26 at 7:00.PM during the town’s cultural fiesta.

Publicity Manager, Vernon Pearce has confirmed that: “We are looking forward to singing for the first time in this impressive new venue with its large stage and comfortable seating and which has plenty of parking.”

Vernon added: “Our varied programme will include such favourites from the choir as ‘You raise me up’ and ‘Cwm Rhondda’ and the impressive new ‘Lux Eterna’ and ‘When you believe’ from the film Prince of Egypt.”

“The soloists will be showing off their individual talents, the acapella group will be performing their close-harmony magic and there will be some comedy as well, something to suit all tastes.”

Tickets are €10 CLICK HERE to book or head to www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com

CBMVC are also one of 6 choirs taking part in a festival organised by the Costa Blanca Amateur Music Group at Lady Elizabeth College in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell on October 8.

Tickets for that concert can be booked online at www.costablancamusicgroups.com

For more information about the group contact the choir’s Publicity and Marketing Officer on (+34) 698 902 501 or email [email protected]

