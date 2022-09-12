BREAKING: Azerbaijan starts large-scale artillery bombardment in regions of Armenia

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 23:41

Azerbaijan starts large-scale artillery bombardment in regions of Armenia.

The army in Azerbaijan has reportedly launched a large-scale attack on the neighbouring country of Armenia.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reported this evening, Monday, September 12, that at around 00;05 local time, regions of the country came under heavy artillery attack from the neighbouring country of Azerbaijan. It saidthat Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk have all been hit, with drones also reported to have been used.

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the #Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the #Armenia'n positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also use #UAVs. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Fotages from the border with Azerbaijan Armenia. – A red alert has been issued at Russian bases in Armenia. pic.twitter.com/LArggovie9 — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Armenia is a close ally of Russia. It is believed that all the political parties in Armenia were summoned to the parliament in an extraordinary manner. Russian bases located in Armenia have been placed on red alert.

Two Armenian S-300s are said to have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. According to initial reports, a military unit in the village of Areni was attacked. A medical unit in the town of Jermuk was also hit. Both locations are in the Vayots Dzor Province.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence accused Azerbaijan of spreading disinformation. Azerbaijan had accused Armenia on the evening of Saturday, September 10, of opening fire on positions located in En, on the border separating the two nations. Armenia insists this was not the case.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿It is reported that the Azerbaijani army destroyed two Armenian S-300s. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available, thank you.

