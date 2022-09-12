By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 18:04

Iconic television actress dead at the age of 76

Gwyneth Powell, the actress best known for playing Mrs McClusky, the headmistress in the BBC television series Grange Hill, has passed away aged 76.

As reported today, Monday, September 12, Gwyneth Powell, the actress who played the iconic part of headmistress Mrs McClusky in the BBC children’s television series Grange Hill has passed away at the age of 76.

In a statement released on behalf of her family, her agent Matthew Lacey revealed that she died in Brighton last Thursday, September 8, “after complications following a major operation”. Mr Lacey said: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband Alan Leith and niece at her bedside”.

“Gwyneth will be greatly missed by her adoring family and friends along with her many fans from multiple TV appearances”, he added.

Powell starred as Bridget McClusky in the hugely popular BBC show from 1981 to 1991. Between 2013 and 2017 she also appeared in 19 episodes of Channel 4’s ‘Man Down’, as Pollie Davies.

A post on the official Grange Hill Twitter account read: “Some very sad news today. Gwyneth Powell who played Mrs Bridget McClusky has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. RIP Gwyneth. Thank you for the memories xxxx”.

“We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Gwyneth Powell. Her famous portrayal of Mrs McClusky is one that will be fondly remembered by all those that grew up watching Grange Hill”, commented the director of BBC Children’s and Education, Patricia Hidalgo.

