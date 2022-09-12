BREAKING NEWS – No military uniforms for Prince Andrew and Harry at Queen’s funeral

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 September 2022 • 13:08

No military uniforms are to be worn by Prince Andrew and Prince Harry at ceremonial events to mark the death of the Queen according to the latest reports.

Story to be updated.

