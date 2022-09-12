HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 0:49

At least four nuclear power plants in Ukraine are believed to have been damaged in the space of three hours by Russian missile attacks, resulting in the country being blacked out.

 

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 00:45am

The latest reports from Ukraine suggest that the city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by five missiles earlier on Sunday, September 11. This is of course home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. 

Russian forces are reported to be still bombarding the city of Kharkiv, where a power blackout destroyed the transport infrastructure late yesterday. 

There have also been reports of a Russian attack being launched on the city of Vuhledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that on Sunday, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to surrender unconditionally.

Sunday, September 11 at 10:04pm

According to reports coming out of Ukraine this evening, Sunday, September 11, Russian attacks have managed to destroy at least 50 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure in the space of fewer than three hours, leaving the whole of Ukraine reportedly blacked out. 

According to Anatoliy Toryanyk, the Kharkiv mayor, at least one person died as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility. Two cruise missiles are thought to have been used to inflict the main damage.

At least four nuclear power plants are thought to have been targeted by Russian missiles, with energy production allegedly decreasing in Ukraine by around 60 per cent in just three hours. The whole of Ukraine has apparently been plunged into darkness. Metros and buses, and the whole transport infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv reportedly stopped operating after the power grid was cut.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions are all allegedly completely cut off this evening. A large fire has broken out at the Kharkiv power plant where Ukrainian firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

Due to the fact that energy facilities in Ukraine are interconnected with Russia’s network, power outages have also reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Belograd as well as in neighbouring Moldova.

Online footage shows buses catching fire as a result of the power outages:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted reporting a total blackout in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions, leaving them completely cut off. He accused Russia of again targeting civilians instead of military targets.

___________________________________________________________

