China kickback gathers pace as Biden pumps money into biomanufacturing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 September 2022 • 12:46

Bio manufacturing - Image Dotshock Shutterstock.com

The kickback against China is gathering pace with U.S. President Joe Biden signing an executive order providing money for the country to reduce its reliance on biomanufacturing from the Far East.

The order issued on Monday, September 12 will see the U.S. rebuild its biomanufacturing sector as it seeks to produce its own clean energy, produce medical fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal government agencies will now be free to redirect funding for the use of microbes and other biologically derived resources. Redirecting funding will allow the country to grow its food production and produce fertilizers and seeds.

I will also allow money to be invested in producing medical materials locally and in making mining operations more efficient.

The U.S. government has traditionally funded the development of such industries, however, the country had fallen behind development in China where much greater attention had been paid to the development of this sector. Investment in the sector as a percentage of GDP had fallen steadily since the 1950s.

A source speaking to Reuters said: “Other countries, including and especially China are aggressively investing in this sector, which poses risks to U.S. leadership and competitiveness.”

The U.S. joins the EU in making a move to reduce reliance on China, with the pandemic and now the Ukraine crisis highlighting weaknesses in both economies.

Shortages and supply chain problems have promoted the kickback against China, as has the country’s willingness to work with Russia whilst also threatening the sovereignty of its neighbours.

