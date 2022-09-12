By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 16:54

Costa Blanca's El Campello to celebrate World Tourism Day. Image: El Campello Town Hall

El Campello celebrates this year’s World Tourism Day with guided tours of the most emblematic places in the municipality.



This year World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 in Bali (Indonesia), under the slogan “Rethinking Tourism.”

The aim is to highlight the shift towards the recognition of tourism as a crucial pillar of development, according to the World Tourism Organisation.

In El Campello, the day will be celebrated by making the culture of the destination available to citizens and visitors with two guided tours: “La Illeta, crossroads of civilisations”, and “Villa Marco, modernist gardens”.

With these guided tours, the summer season comes to an end until next year.

