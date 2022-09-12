By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 16:21

Costa Blanca's Torrevieja offers live performances with 'Colorin Colorado'. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

Saturday, September 17, from 7:30.PM onwards, the town of Salinas in Torrevieja will once again enjoy music and live performances in the Antonio Soria Park with ‘Colorin Colorado’.



This is the event that puts an end to the summer music festival season in the province of Alicante.

This festival, aimed at a young audience, has presented a line-up featuring artists such as Quevedo, the artist behind the song of the summer ‘Quedate’, the rappers Recycled J and Soge Culebra and the singer-songwriter Safree.

There will also be performances by DJs that the organisers will be announcing in the coming days.

“Colorin Colorado Fest in Torrevieja closes a summer full of music and experiences positioning the city and the Vega Baja as a musical tourist destination of reference,” confirmed Pablo Pamies, one of the promoters of the initiative.

CLICK HERE for tickets for Colorín Colorado Fest or head directly to the website: https://colorincoloradofest.com/

