By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 16:21
Costa Blanca's Torrevieja offers live performances with 'Colorin Colorado'. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall
This is the event that puts an end to the summer music festival season in the province of Alicante.
This festival, aimed at a young audience, has presented a line-up featuring artists such as Quevedo, the artist behind the song of the summer ‘Quedate’, the rappers Recycled J and Soge Culebra and the singer-songwriter Safree.
There will also be performances by DJs that the organisers will be announcing in the coming days.
“Colorin Colorado Fest in Torrevieja closes a summer full of music and experiences positioning the city and the Vega Baja as a musical tourist destination of reference,” confirmed Pablo Pamies, one of the promoters of the initiative.
CLICK HERE for tickets for Colorín Colorado Fest or head directly to the website: https://colorincoloradofest.com/
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
