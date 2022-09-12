By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:54
Costa Blanca's Torrevieja U3A group extends an invitation to everyone in the area. Image: https://www.torreviejau3a.org/
The Fair is being held at the CMO building close to the Habaneras Centre in Torrevieja.
Doors will be open to all from 11:00.AM
Upon entering everybody will be able to meet with the various Group Leaders to discuss just what the U3A offers to its members and to sign up as a member of the U3A and start participating in the many activities on offer.
CLICK HERE for more information or head over to the U3A website: torreviejau3a.org
If you are looking for new ways to help pass the time and the opportunity to make new friends, then make a note in your diary to come along and join us on September 26.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
