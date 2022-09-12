Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja U3A group extends an invitation to everyone in the area

By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 13:54

The U3A group in Torrevieja wishes to invite all and sundry to visit their Groups Fair on Monday, September 26.

The Fair is being held at the CMO building close to the Habaneras Centre in Torrevieja.

Doors will be open to all from 11:00.AM

Upon entering everybody will be able to meet with the various Group Leaders to discuss just what the U3A offers to its members and to sign up as a member of the U3A and start participating in the many activities on offer.

CLICK HERE for more information or head over to the U3A website: torreviejau3a.org

If you are looking for new ways to help pass the time and the opportunity to make new friends, then make a note in your diary to come along and join us on September 26.

