By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 19:08
Basketball Fair Tournament. Image: Vera Town Hall
The tournament is taking place in the Blas Infante Pavillion in Vera and begins at 5:00.PM on Saturday, September 17.
There are several categories for entrance:
To register, head to the Blas Infante Pavilion in Vera on September 17 between 4:30.PM and 5:00.PM.
Don’t forget to bring your DNI, NIE, Family Book or Passport.
When playing basketball it is recommended that you warm up properly. Warming up helps prepare your body for aerobic activity. A warmup gradually revs up your cardiovascular system by raising your body temperature and increasing blood flow to your muscles. Warming up may also help reduce muscle soreness and lessen your risk of injury.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.