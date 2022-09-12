By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 19:08

Vera Town Hall is organising its City’s Basketball Fair Tournament and welcomes entrants of all ages.



The tournament is taking place in the Blas Infante Pavillion in Vera and begins at 5:00.PM on Saturday, September 17.

There are several categories for entrance:

Preminibasket

Mini basket

Infantil

Cadete

Juvenile

Senior Female

Senior Male

To register, head to the Blas Infante Pavilion in Vera on September 17 between 4:30.PM and 5:00.PM.

Don’t forget to bring your DNI, NIE, Family Book or Passport.

