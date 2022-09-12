By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 10:42

WATCH: HUGE fire in Heemstede Netherlands as police warn residents to stay indoors. Image: @EgbertDijkstra

VIDEOS circulating on social media show the extent of a huge that has been burning since 6 am on Monday, September 12 (local time) in the Netherlands’ Heemstede.

A major fire broke out at an agricultural company on Herenweg in Heemstede on Monday, September 12 and videos online show the blaze and the big black billowing smoke that can be seen for miles.

Three sheds located at the property went up in flames.

Firefighters are on the scene and are trying to put out the blaze. Local residents have been asked not to leave their homes for the time being.

“We are scaling up the fire and are very busy fighting and extinguishing the fire, which is still not under control”, a spokesperson for the Kennemerland Safety Region said.

Thick clouds of smoke can be seen for miles while residents of Heemstede and Haarlem received an NL-Alert, advising them to stay out of the smoke.

“No hazardous substances have been released, but the smoke is toxic, so we are calling on people to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation.”

It is yet unknown what caused the fire.

Reporter Niels van Steijn is standing in the nearby neighbourhood. “The fire brigade is present in the neighbourhood as a precautionary measure to warn residents about the toxic smoke.”

There are houses about twenty metres away from the shed, but according to our reporter, there is no panic. “Despite the call from the fire brigade, local residents are standing outside watching the fire.”

Kennemerland Safety Region said: “To prevent the fire from expanding further, part of the shed is currently being removed by the fire service. This can lead to more smoke nuisance for some time. Keep windows and doors closed and turn off mechanical ventilation.”

Om te voorkomen dat de #brand zich verder uitbreidt wordt op dit moment een deel van de loods door de brandweer verwijderd. Dit kan enige tijd tot meer rookoverlast leiden. #heemstede #grotebrand #nlalert

Houd ramen en deuren gesloten en schakel mechanische ventilatie uit. — VRK (@VRKennemerland) September 12, 2022

The added: “More smoke development by removing part of the shed to prevent expansion.”

#brand #Heemstede #rookontwikkeling Meer rookontwikkeling door het verwijderen van een deel van de loods om uitbreiding te voorkomen. ^sve pic.twitter.com/SaJqvvcGfb — VRK (@VRKennemerland) September 12, 2022

Niels van Steijn posted one video showing the fire right behind a residential area which is believed to have originated at an agricultural company.

“Huge fire in Heemstede, right behind a residential area, an agricultural company goes up in flames,” he wrote.

Enorme brand in Heemstede, vlak achter een woonwijk gaat een agrarisch bedrijf in vlammen op pic.twitter.com/dPzktYwUhY — Niels van Steijn (@NielsvSteijn) September 12, 2022

Another person wrote: The #fire on the #herenweg #heemstede is releasing a lot of #smoke. This may cause considerable inconvenience to the neighbouring residential areas. Stay out of the smoke. Give the emergency services enough room. Use of images is free. @VRKennemerland.”

Bij de #brand Aan de #herenweg #heemstede komt heel veel #rook vrij. Dit kan flinke overlast geven voor o.a de aangrenzende woonwijken. Blijf uit de rook. Geef hulpdiensten de ruimte. Gebruik van beelden is vrij met naamsbekendheid. @VRKennemerland pic.twitter.com/eiHl52hN5j — Michael Stouten (@stouten1984) September 12, 2022

“This morning, black clouds of smoke swept across Heemstede towards Haarlem due to a fire in a bulb shed on the Herenweg,” said another.

Zwarte rookwolken trekken vanochtend over Heemstede richting Haarlem door brand in een bollenloods aan de Herenweg. pic.twitter.com/wktzvlk2dY — Egbert Dijkstra (@EgbertDijkstra) September 12, 2022

“Fierce #fire #heemstede. Bulb sheds and tennis hall are on fire @NOS @rtl4”

“From the Burgen in Haarlem. #fire #heemstede.”

