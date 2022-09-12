By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 17:13
For the eighth year running Elche is joining in European Mobility Week. Image: Elche Town Hall
The Councillor for Mobility, Esther Díez, also confirmed that from Friday, September 16, courses will be held in Elche on urban traffic, bicycle repairs and cycling and walking tours around the city, according to Elche Town Hall.
Friday, September 16 also coincides with Parking Day in which several parking spaces and areas of the city will become ephemeral gardens for a day to advocate for greater safety, ecology and equitable streets for people.
Esther Diez confirmed: “By doing this we hope citizens can understand all the possibilities that our neighbourhoods and districts have if we think beyond the exclusive use of motor vehicles.”
