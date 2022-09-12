By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 17:34

General public invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection. Image: UK Government

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8:00.PM on Sunday, September 18, marked by a one-minute silence.



The Moment is to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

The UK government have confirmed the Reflection will take place the night before the State Funeral.

The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or on the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

Community groups, clubs and other organisations across the country are encouraged to take part and people overseas are also encouraged to observe the one-minute silence at 8:00.PM local time (9:00.PM CET).

