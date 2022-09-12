BREAKING: Gunfight in Marseille France leaves two dead following car chase

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 10:09

REPORTS breaking in France on Monday, September 12 suggest two people have died following a gunfight in Marseille.

According to initial reports, the gunfight in Marseille occurred at around 3.30 am on Monday, September 12 between the occupants of two cars.

A car chase between the two vehicles broke out in one of the city’s northern working-class neighbourhoods until one of the cars managed to block the other at exit 2 of the A507 sliproad, in the Merlan district, as reported by leparisien.fr.

A gunfight between the occupants of the cars ensued.

Two of the men in the car that had been blocked on the sliproad were shot to death.

The two men were 25 and 30 years old, respectively.

According to BFM Marseille, a third occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old, was seriously injured.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his limbs and back, the news outlet reported.

He is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that a fourth man ran from the scene and has not been tracked down yet.

Investigations continue.

The incident follows another tragic incident in France’s Marseille last week.

On Wednesday, September 7, a hostage situation took place which ended in the death of two people.

The incident happened on the rue des Phocéens, Marseille, went police were called to intervene after a man was spotted with a bloodstained knife in what has been described locally as a hostage situation.

French police and emergency services found a young girl slightly injured, two other children unharmed, a woman dead and another seriously injured, who later died of her injuries.

The man is suspected of having killed his mother and injured his wife and daughter, according to the French media outlet, BFMTV.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.