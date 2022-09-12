By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 10:14
Health Minister of Spain holds meeting with WHO Director on monkeypox
Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob
Spain’s Ministry of Health reported the monkeypox meeting with the WHO Director and the Health Minister of Spain on Twitter:
“The minister. @sanidadgob, @CarolinaDarias, and the director general @WHO, @DrTedros
have held a bilateral meeting in which they have agreed to continue working hand in hand in the face of current and future health emergencies in Europe and the world.”
“The Director General of the World Health Organization and the Minister of Health have also discussed the current situation of the pandemic caused by #COVID19 and the incidence of #monkeypox both regionally and globally.”
🇪🇸🇮🇱 El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud y la ministra de Sanidad han analizado también la actual situación de la pandemia provocada por la #COVID19 y la incidencia de la viruela del mono #monkeypox tanto a nivel regional como global. #RC72TLV pic.twitter.com/Ulwp0HT4Zx
— Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) September 12, 2022
“🇪🇸🇮🇱 @DrTedros has thanked the support of Spain to the @WHO and has underlined the importance of having a public and universal health system like the Spanish one for the benefit of the people.”
“@sanidadgob Together with the minister. @CarolinaDariasand the director general @WHO, @DrTedros. The meeting was also attended by the Spanish ambassador to Israel @EmbEspIsrael Ana María Salomón Pérez; and the DG of Digital Health and Information Systems SNS of the @sanidadgob, @jfmunnoz.”
🇪🇸🇮🇱 Junto a la ministra @CarolinaDarias y al director general @WHO, @DrTedros, también han participado en el encuentro la embajadora de España en Israel @EmbEspIsrael, Ana María Salomón Pérez; y el DG de Salud Digital y Sistemas de Información SNS del @sanidadgob, @jfmunnoz pic.twitter.com/eU4OLFKG2v
The news follows HERA, the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, securing an additional 170,920 doses of monkeypox vaccines with EU funds.
