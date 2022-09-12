By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 10:14

Health Minister of Spain holds meeting with WHO Director on monkeypox Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

The Health Minister of Spain, Carolina Darias has held a meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros on monkeypox, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Spain’s Ministry of Health reported the monkeypox meeting with the WHO Director and the Health Minister of Spain on Twitter:

“The minister. @sanidadgob, @CarolinaDarias, and the director general @WHO, @DrTedros

have held a bilateral meeting in which they have agreed to continue working hand in hand in the face of current and future health emergencies in Europe and the world.”

“The Director General of the World Health Organization and the Minister of Health have also discussed the current situation of the pandemic caused by #COVID19 and the incidence of #monkeypox both regionally and globally.”

“🇪🇸🇮🇱 @DrTedros has thanked the support of Spain to the @WHO and has underlined the importance of having a public and universal health system like the Spanish one for the benefit of the people.”

“@sanidadgob Together with the minister. @CarolinaDariasand the director general @WHO, @DrTedros. The meeting was also attended by the Spanish ambassador to Israel @EmbEspIsrael Ana María Salomón Pérez; and the DG of Digital Health and Information Systems SNS of the @sanidadgob, @jfmunnoz.”

The news follows HERA, the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, securing an additional 170,920 doses of monkeypox vaccines with EU funds.

