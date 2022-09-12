By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 12:50

Heartbreak as young female boxer from Spain's Magaluf dies aged 21. Image: Balearic Boxing Federation/Twitter

THE Balearic Island’s boxing community is in mourning after young female boxer Alba Palacios, who trained at the JM Fighters gym in Magaluf, dies in a traffic accident in La Serra at the age of 21.

Tributes flooded social media following the news that Alba Palacios, the young boxer from Spain’s Magaluf, had died in the accident on Sunday, September 11.

The accident occurred on the Serra de Tramuntana road at around 6.40 pm, as reported by Ultima Hora.

Alba Palacios, who was travelling as a passenger on a large motorbike, was on the road with a group of friends when the rider lost control of the vehicle, throwing the young fighter off.

According to initial reports, the young woman hit a rock and was knocked unconscious.

While some of her friends contacted the emergency services, others tried desperately to revive her.

After arriving at the scene, medical staff were unable to do anything to save the girl’s life despite resuscitation efforts.

The driver of the motorbike was unharmed in the accident.

The Balearic Boxing Federation paid tribute via social media on Monday, September 12.

“Broken with grief,” it wrote on Twitter.

“We have no words to describe our sorrow for the death of our young boxer Alba Palacios. A big hug to her club, family and friends in these hard moments. The Balearic boxing family is in mourning.”

Friends on Facebook wrote: “Alba Palacios Lopez Hello Alba, I still can’t believe it…. I’m sorry I couldn’t tell you this in person but I think that the moments I’ve lived by your side have shown you how much I appreciate you… A kind and nice girl always with a smile, an example as a person… I give thanks for every second I spend with you, because that’s what I take with me and what you take with you… how great you are Alba, I’m so sorry, I love you and I will love you Amiga.”

Another person said: “A Star in the Sky 😇😇grande Alba Palacios Lopez.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “DEP. Condolences to family and loved ones.”

“You will always be an inspiration for me. Thank you for teaching me the purest love in boxing and for giving me my first sparring with a great like you. Thank you for transmitting us your illusion, your strength, your perseverance, heart and discipline. 🐝” said another.

Another person wrote: “D.E.P precious 🕊💔”

The tragic death of the young boxer follows another young and promising athlete losing their life in a car crash in Ibiza.

On Monday, August 29, Ivan Verdera Ferrer, a junior football player for Ibiza football club, died in a car crash in Formentera, Spain.

His football club shared the news on Twitter at the time: “From Unión Deportiva Ibiza we deeply regret to announce the death of Iván Verdera Ferrer, a player of our Juvenil A, only 16 years old, who left us this morning after suffering a traffic accident yesterday on the island of Formentera.”

“From Ibiza we join the pain of his parents, family and friends.”

“Always with us, Ivan. Rest in peace.”

