Fans react to “heartbreaking story” of Chris Kamara and his apraxia of speech diagnosis

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 15:05

Fans react to "heartbreaking story" of Chris Kamara and his apraxia of speech diagnosis. Image: LD Media UK/Shuttestock.com

SIXTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD Chris Kamara has opened up about his apraxia of speech in a new interview with the podcast The Diary of a CEO

The preview clip of Chris Kamara talking to host Steven Bartlett, which was shared on social media, garnered hundreds of comments as he revealed what it is like to suffer from apraxia of speech.

Kamara told host Steven Bartlett: “Every day I wake up, the first thing I’ll think: ‘Am I gonna be able to talk today?’”

Speaking about the apraxia of speech diagnosis, a tearful Kamara said: “I feel a fraud now, in terms of broadcasting.

“I was gonna quit everything.”

Responding to the video, fans of the former footballer took to social media to express their views.

“It’s incredibly brave of Chris Kamara to open up to the world about what he’s been going through like this. Seeing him is heartbreaking but is a perfect reminder of what a fantastic man he is. ❤️”

Another person wrote: “Hearing Chris Kamara on Diary of a CEO is equal parts uplifting and heartbreaking. I hope his condition improves bc it’s so hard to hear him like this.

“When I wake up, the first thing I think is ‘am I going to be able to speak today?’” ❤️‍🩹”

“Incredibly brave interview. Absolutely heartbreaking to see Chris Kamara so vulnerable. Soccer Saturday, Goals on Sunday. Couldn’t get enough of it growing up and a large part was down to Chris. Class act as always ❤️👏🏼” said another person on Twitter.

While another person wrote: “That Chris Kamara clip from his podcast is saddest thing I’ve seen in quite some time & I hear there’s been a bit of sadness about recently…”

“I really want to watch the Chris Kamara Diary of a CEO but I can’t, it’s so so emotional,” said another person.

The former Soccer Saturday pundit addressed his health after fans pointed out that his speech was ‘slurred’ during coverage the League One match between Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town. 

Posting on Twitter at the time, he said: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. 

He went on to add: “Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

“Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

