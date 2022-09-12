By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 17:48

WATCH: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suffers launch failure over Texas during NS23 mission. Image: @ahenk75/Twitter

BLUE ORIGIN suffers launch failure over Texas during the NS23 mission on Monday, September 12.

Videos emerged online on Monday, September 12 showing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket experiencing a launch failure over their West Texas facility this morning on the NS23 mission.

According to commentators online, the capsule’s escape rockets fired, separating from the booster.

“No crew was aboard,” author Dave Dickinson wrote on Twitter. “Would’ve been a hell of a flight.”

Scott Manley said: “It does look to me like the engine exhaust flashed a couple of times prior to failure, which could indicate engine rich exhaust prior to engine failure. Great demo of the crew escape system.”

He added: “It was also around MaxQ so they would have been changing the throttle on the engine, sometimes that means passing through engine operating speeds which are not kind to the hardware, I don’t know enough about BE-3 to know if this is a possibility.”

The uncrewed mission was dedicated to the transportation of scientific payloads and STEM education.

In fact, the New Shepard was carrying 36 payloads, which as noted by Geek Wire, were funded by NASA.

The news outlet also noted that tens of thousands of postcards were ‘sent in by students and flown courtesy of Blue Origin’s educational foundation.’

Laura Seward Forczyk wrote: “Things don’t always go as planned. I’m so glad to see parachutes, at least! Hopefully they can recover a lot of data and use it to improve uncrewed and crewed New Shepard launches. #NS23”

“My heart goes out to the researchers who were hoping to get valuable data on #NS23. Suborbital science can be very useful, especially when combined with drop towers, reduced gravity flights, and orbital missions.

“And best of luck to @blueorigin with failure analysis.”

Another person said: “[email protected] The booster for #NS23 is a pile of junk now, right? Any plans to release the footage of its #RUD? Btw, the safety features worked seemingly very well! Congrats for that!”

“Isn’t Blue Origin Bezos’ project? Too many billionaires in the rocket game,” another person said.

