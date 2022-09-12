BREAKING: 5-year-old kidnapped by two fake policemen in Portugal located in Spain’s Barcelona

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 12:12

REPORTS coming from Portugal on Monday, September 12 reveal that a 5-year-old kidnapped by two fake policemen in Portugal over the weekend has now been located in Spain’s Barcelona.

Five-year-old Sebastian Riera was kidnapped in the area of Cajados, in Palmela (Portugal) on Saturday, September 10 by two fake policemen, according to the boy’s uncle.

Speaking to local news, Miguel Rocha said that the boy was staying at his maternal grandmother’s house in Portugal after his mother was arrested and thrown in prison for running away with Sebastian from Spain’s Barcelona.

News outlet CM said that the two men appeared at the grandmother’s house and identified themselves as police.

Due to the situation with the boy’s mother, the grandmother was not surprised at the police’s appearance and let the two men into her house.

However, the men were there to kidnap the young boy.

The uncle said that one of them was hooded and that the other had a beard and was wearing a hat, brown trousers and a dark shirt.

Another man waiting inside a black car in front of the house and the vehicle sped off after bundling young Sebastian into it.

The grandmother tried to stop the kidnapping, but could not, the news outlet said.

As noted, due to Sebastian’s mother being in prison, police officers would regularly come to see the house, where he was staying until it was decided by the court who would be given custody.

However, it appears that Sebastian Riera is now with his father in Barcelona, ​​Spain, as reported by CM.

It was Sebastian’s father who confirmed to the authorities that the young boy was with him.

According to Sebastian’s grandmother, the father was the one who took the child from the house, after posing as a police officer.

She said that she was unable to fully recognise the man because he was wearing a hat and surgical mask.

