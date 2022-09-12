By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 14:57

Los Bandidos magnificent race turnout in Almeria's Vera. Image: Los Bandidos

Eighteen Los Bandidos runners participated in the 11th race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almeria 2022 on Saturday, 10 September, in Vera.



Originally advertised as a 6k race, it was changed to a three-lap 10k race, starting at 7:30.PM.

The race started and finished with a lap of the athletics track in the Ciudad Deportiva. The three laps went through the town on closed roads on a very humid evening. A few runners completed two laps as the police reopened the roads.

The winner finished at an impressive 32:34, with the first lady in at 39:27.

189 runners crossed the finish line. Trophies were awarded to first, second and third places in each age group as well as to the overall winners.

All competitors received a phone tripod and post-race drinks and snacks. Los Bandidos came away with six trophies and two raffle prizes.

Los Bandidos is a local group, set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018.

The group started with a small number of regulars and has grown with runners, joggers and walkers, from permanent residents to regular visitors and holidaymakers, covering the 5k Mojacar Paseo.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome! Los Bandidos also has a road cycling group, a triathlon group and a group of sea swimmers.

If you would like more information please contact Kevin at [email protected] and follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200.

