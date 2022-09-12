By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 15:47

Man faces 18 months imprisonment for driving 16 km in opposite direction on Spain's A-8 motorway Credit: Victor Martin Dorronsoro/Shutterstock.com

A man is facing a year and a half’s imprisonment after driving 16km in the opposite direction on the A-8 motorway in Spain, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The man is set to face the imprisonment after entering Spain’s A-8 motorway at around 3.30.am. on December 15, 2020.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the accused was driving a Renault Laguna, and made an unlawful change of direction and drove in the wrong direction for 16 kilometres, aware that he could endanger the lives and physical integrity of other road users.

He was intercepted by the Guardia Civil at kilometre point 479.800, in the town of Navia.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office considers that the facts constitute a crime against road safety, for reckless driving, under article 381.2 of the Penal Code.

They request that the accused be sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison, special disqualification from exercising the right to passive suffrage during the time of the sentence, 10 months of a fine with a daily quota of 10 euros and subsidiary personal liability in case of non-payment, and 6 years of deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds, which will entail the loss of validity of the licence held, in accordance with article 47 of the Criminal Code.

