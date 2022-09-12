By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 12:39

La Siesta Church of St Peter & St Paul

La Siesta Church of St Peter & St Paul

Memorial Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

La Siesta Church of St Peter & St Paul

Saturday, September 17, 11:30.AM Civic Service

The Church can be found by taking the Torrevieja to Crevillente road (CV905). At the La Siesta roundabout turn right, left at the T junction and immediately right, the church is half a kilometre further on the left (opposite the local water park). Local street signage can assist in locating the Church.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.