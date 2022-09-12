By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 12:39
La Siesta Church of St Peter & St Paul
Memorial Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
La Siesta Church of St Peter & St Paul
Saturday, September 17, 11:30.AM Civic Service
The Church can be found by taking the Torrevieja to Crevillente road (CV905). At the La Siesta roundabout turn right, left at the T junction and immediately right, the church is half a kilometre further on the left (opposite the local water park). Local street signage can assist in locating the Church.
