12 September 2022

Mojacar starts off the autumn theatre run with the play “The Liar”. Image: Mojacar/Centro de Usos Multiples

The “Come to the Theatre” circuit begins on Friday, October 2, at 9.00.PM with “The Liar,” a funny comedy by Carlo Goldoni.



Although Mojacar traditionally dedicates the month of November to the theatre, this year, the local Council and Almería Provincial Council have brought their annual focus on performing arts forward to October.

The play is set in Venice, where funny, intertwined love affairs and entangled seduction attempts occur between the characters, who pretend to be what they are not to pursue their romances. Their lies and deceits then lead them into increasingly complicated situations.

The venue for the show is the town’s Centro de Usos Multiples and the €3 entrance tickets are on sale at the office there as well as at Mojacar Pueblo’s Tourist Office.

