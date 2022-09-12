By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 18:38
Mojacar starts off the autumn theatre run with the play “The Liar”. Image: Mojacar/Centro de Usos Multiples
Although Mojacar traditionally dedicates the month of November to the theatre, this year, the local Council and Almería Provincial Council have brought their annual focus on performing arts forward to October.
The play is set in Venice, where funny, intertwined love affairs and entangled seduction attempts occur between the characters, who pretend to be what they are not to pursue their romances. Their lies and deceits then lead them into increasingly complicated situations.
The venue for the show is the town’s Centro de Usos Multiples and the €3 entrance tickets are on sale at the office there as well as at Mojacar Pueblo’s Tourist Office.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
