By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 14:44
Municipal deputies from 18 more Russian districts sign petition demanding Putin resigns Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com
The news of municipal deputies from Russian districts signing a petition demanding Putin resigns was shared by Ksenia Torstrem, a member of the St. Petersburg municipality Semenovsky, who published the statement on Twitter.
She urged other municipal deputies to join the statement.
“We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of President V. V. Putin are detrimental to the future of Russia and its citizens.”
“We demand Vladimir Putin’s resignation as President of the Russian Federation!” reads the text of the petition, signed by about 20 deputies.
Torstrem emphasized that “the text of the petition is laconic” and does not “discredit anyone.
“Mundepes demand Putin’s resignation”
“Municipal deputies from 18 different districts in Moscow, St Petersburg and Kolpino demand Putin’s resignation. The text of the petition is laconic and does not “discredit” anyone. If you are a Mundep and want to join in, please do.”
“Another municipality has joined: Denis Borisovich Vasiliev has signed on as MP from Morskoy(SPB)”
Присоединился еще один муниципалитет: от МО Морской(СПБ) подписал депутат Васильев Денис Борисович
— Ксения Торстрем (@kseniathorstrom) September 12, 2022
Присоединился еще один муниципалитет: от МО Морской(СПБ) подписал депутат Васильев Денис Борисович
— Ксения Торстрем (@kseniathorstrom) September 12, 2022
“The signature of Valery Shaposhnikov (MO Vladimirsky, SPb) failed to be verified and was entered in error.”
“The petition is here:
Петиция здесь: https://t.co/Jjf68KUhal
— Ксения Торстрем (@kseniathorstrom) September 12, 2022
Петиция здесь: https://t.co/Jjf68KUhal
The news comes after the Council of Smolninskoye Municipal Formation (MF) in St Petersburg decided to call on Russia’s State Duma deputies to bring charges of treason against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to dismiss him from office for starting the Ukraine war.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.