Municipal deputies from 18 more Russian districts sign petition demanding Putin resigns

By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 14:44

Municipal deputies from 18 more Russian districts sign petition demanding Putin resigns Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Municipal deputies of 18 Russian districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino have issued a public statement demanding the resignation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The news of municipal deputies from Russian districts signing a petition demanding Putin resigns was shared by Ksenia Torstrem, a member of the St. Petersburg municipality Semenovsky, who published the statement on Twitter.

She urged other municipal deputies to join the statement.

“We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of President V. V. Putin are detrimental to the future of Russia and its citizens.”

“We demand Vladimir Putin’s resignation as President of the Russian Federation!” reads the text of the petition, signed by about 20 deputies.

Torstrem emphasized that “the text of the petition is laconic” and does not “discredit anyone.

“Mundepes demand Putin’s resignation”

“Municipal deputies from 18 different districts in Moscow, St Petersburg and Kolpino demand Putin’s resignation. The text of the petition is laconic and does not “discredit” anyone. If you are a Mundep and want to join in, please do.”

“Another municipality has joined: Denis Borisovich Vasiliev has signed on as MP from Morskoy(SPB)”

 

“The signature of Valery Shaposhnikov (MO Vladimirsky, SPb) failed to be verified and was entered in error.”

“The petition is here:

 

The news comes after the Council of Smolninskoye Municipal Formation (MF) in St Petersburg decided to call on Russia’s State Duma deputies to bring charges of treason against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to dismiss him from office for starting the Ukraine war.

