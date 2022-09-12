By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 17:14

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia says that "Russia has special role in world history". Image: Ververidis Vasilis/Shutterstock.com

SPEAKING on the feast day of St Daniel of Moscow, the youngest son of Alexander Nevsky, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, expressed his belief that Russia has a special mission to fulfil.

Patriarch Kirill said that Russia plays a special role in world history and the country has a unique historical path.

“But when things are quiet in our lives, we don’t think much about it,” said Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Monday, September 12.

“When times are anxious, one becomes particularly aware of the universal, fateful mission of Russia. So it was in ancient times, and so it seems to be today – this special mission is once again returning and resting on the shoulders of our people,” he said.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said that Russia was a truly independent state.

He added: “There are few such examples left in the world, you can count them on the fingers of one hand. Our independence is a great privilege, but also a huge cross.”

“Because there are always those who would like to bring a rich, strong country like Russia into the orbit of their influence.”

He then said prayers for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that “we live in this very difficult time, and therefore our prayers – especially for the head of our state, for the Commander-in-Chief, for Vladimir Putin, who has a special responsibility, and for all the military commanders and those who are in power – are that the Lord grants His mercy.”

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia recently offered his condolences to King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, September 9, he said: “Your deceased mother was the longest-serving monarch in the Kingdom’s history. Her rule was an epoch when the country’s governmental, economic, social and other spheres developed dynamically.”

“Over the period, Her Majesty remained a symbol of stability, continuity and sustainability of ages-long historical traditions both for her homeland and for the entire European continent.”

“Political leaders and the heads of global powers treated her with great respect. I cherish the warmest memories of her visit to Russia in 1994.”

