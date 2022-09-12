Plan Infoca declares a fire in Santiago Pontones in Jaen province, started by lightning

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 0:15

Image of the fire that broke out in Jaen province. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Plan Infoca is now dealing with three incidents in Andalucia after a lightning strike ignited a fire in the Jaen province area of Santiago Pontones.

Plan Infoca is enduring a busy day today, Sunday, September 11. The specialised fire fighting department is now tackling three large fires simultaneously in Andalucia. A third blaze was declared this afternoon in the Santiago Pontones area of Jaen province. It was said to have been ignited by a lightning strike.

The blaze occurred in a remote area that is difficult for firefighting crews to access. Strong winds are reportedly making the task that much harder.

🔴 #IFSantiagoPontones. A expensas de confirmación por la Brigada de Investigación (#BIIF), él incendio ha sido causado por un rayo. Los vientos erráticos de la tormenta sobre la zona están provocando la aparición de focos secundarios. Zona de muy difícil acceso por tierra. pic.twitter.com/tfDMvqzVyo — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

There are currently around 80 firefighters on the ground tackling this outbreak, along with six fire appliances. Three operations technicians are present, plus two environmental officers, a weather and transmission unit, and one medical unit.

Aerial resources include three light helicopters and two heavy helicopters. There are being assisted by four cargo planes and one ACO plane.

🔴#IFSantiagoPontones, antes #IFCotoRíos.

Actualización de medios:

4 aviones de carga en tierra, 1 FOCA, 1 avión ACO, 6 autobombas, 2 #TOP, 2 #AAMM y 80 bomberos forestales,@Plan_INFOCAM: 🚁3 ligeros y 2 pesados, 1 brigada de 14 componentes 1 otra con 7. pic.twitter.com/fW19YQ3cWH — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFSantiagoPontones. Medios que trabajarán está noche:

👩‍🚒 75 Bomberos forestales

👩‍🚒 3 Técnicos de operaciones

👩‍🚒 2 Agentes de medioambiente

👩‍🚒 1 Técnico de extinción

🥼1 Unidad médica

📡1 Unidad de meteo y transmisiones#MuchaPrecaución para todos los compañeros pic.twitter.com/alvjNz7ycv — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

At the same time, Infoca is now into its fourth day of fighting a large forest fire in the Los Guajares area of Granada. Similar terrain to that of Jaen is making life very difficult for the firefighting personnel on the ground. The flames are burning out of control in steep-sided ravines, being fed by strong winds.

Huge clouds of smoke were being sent up into the atmosphere this afternoon as the fire burned out of control. It started last Thursday, September 8, and all efforts to extinguish it have so far failed.

___________________________________________________________

