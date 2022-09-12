By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 15:10

Police bust Nigerian criminal network dedicated to labour fraud in Spain Credit: Tomaz_Maja/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish National Police has busted a Nigerian criminal network that carried out labour fraud in various provinces of Spain, as reported Monday, September 12.

Agents of the Spanish National Police have busted a Nigerian criminal network dedicated to labour fraud.

A total of 40 people have been arrested accused of committing offences of forgery, usurpation and Social Security fraud.

The investigators learned that citizens of Nigerian origin, residing in Spain, were allegedly lending their documentation or false documents to third parties in order to carry out work activities by impersonating the identity of the holder in the provinces of Madrid, Murcia, Alicante and Almería.

The legitimate owners obtained a direct benefit through part of the workers’ salaries, as well as indirect profit through the collection of unemployment benefits and social security contributions.

After analysing multiple documents from both recruitment companies and various administrative bodies, the agents identified and located many of those involved and proceeded to arrest 40 people in Madrid, Alicante, Almería, Murcia and Toledo.

