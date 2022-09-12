By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 11:46

President of Belarus congratulates national Investigative Bodies on Investigative Committee Day Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Investigative Bodies of Belarus on Investigative Committee Day, as reported on Monday, September 12.

The President of Belarus’ official message on Investigative Committee Day read:

“To the staff and veterans of the preliminary investigation bodies.”

“Dear comrades!”

“I congratulate you on your professional holiday, Pre-Investigation Bodies Staff Day.”

“The Investigation Committee of the Republic of Belarus is the most important institution of the national law-enforcement system, which has a major influence on consolidating law and order in the country, protecting legitimate rights of citizens, public and state interests.”

“Thanks to the daily meticulous work of the well-organised highly professional body, the agency has been successfully accomplishing the tasks of investigating crimes, ensuring the principle of inevitability of punishment and restoring justice which helps maintain peace, consent and stability in our society.”

“I would like to thank veteran investigators, whose life journey, experience and patriotism set an example for young colleagues.”

“I wish strong health, peace, well-being to you and your families. I also wish you every success in your service for the benefit of dear Belarus.”

Celebrated annually on September 12, to commemorate the founding anniversary of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Investigative Committee Day is one of the official professional holidays in Belarus.

The history of Belarusian investigative bodies is closely tied to the history of investigation in the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.

The news comes after the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.