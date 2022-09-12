By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 10:55

Prince Harry celebrates the life of his grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen in touching tribute. Image: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

PRINCE Harry gave a touching speech on Monday, September 12 as he paid tribute to his grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.

Prince Harry said: “‘In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

The Duke of Sussex added: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service.

“Thank you for your sound advice.

“Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The official guidelines for attending Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall are as follows:

“Ahead of that a ceremonial procession will take place on Wednesday afternoon that will see The Queen’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in-State.”

“Members of the public can watch the procession in person at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park.”

“At the Lying-in-State, The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in Westminster Hall and will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.”

“Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.”

“The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – Monday 19 September.”

“Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight. Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times.”

“All those attending the Lying-in-State will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only small bags permitted. Step-free access will be available for those who need it.”

“For those unable to travel, key moments of the ceremonial procession and the Lying-in-State will be broadcast on the BBC, Sky News and ITV.”

The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.

The news follows Buckingham Palace's announcement that the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.