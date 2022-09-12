Pro-Russian rector at Kherson university reportedly in critical condition after explosion at her home

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 September 2022 • 23:10

Pro-Russian rector at Kherson university in critical condition after explosion at her home. Image: @william_jengu/Twitter

UNCONFIRMED reports coming out of Ukraine on Monday, September 12 suggest that Tetyana Tomilina, a local state university rector in Kherson, was seriously wounded after an explosive device went off at around 4 pm in her apartment building.

Initial reports suggest the pro-Russian rector was blown up in an explosion at the entrance of the building in Kherson, between the second and third floors. Tomilina is believed to live in a flat on the third floor.

Ukrainian media outlets have stated that the explosion left Tomilina in critical condition and killed another person.

Ukrainian journalist Kostyantyn Ryzhenko said: “Today, Tetyana Tomilina and her accompanying Russian were blown up by the resistance movement. Tomilina is in intensive care, in serious condition. The Russian man is dead. The collaborator held the pseudo-position of “rector of KSU.”

Baza reported that Tomilina was injured by shrapnel and also suffered a concussion.

In late July, Tomilina said in an interview with Ukraina.ru that “a vast number of people in the Kherson region are sitting and waiting for Ukraine, they call it ‘liberation’, strange as it may seem.

“But people like me think that Russia has come for good and Russia will protect us.”

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Tatyana Tomilina, the collaborator rector of Kherson State University, who said “Russia is always here” in Kherson, was assassinated, her bodyguard died, and she was injured. Tomilina was appointed to this post by the invaders after the invasion.”

Herson’da “Rusya burada daima” diyen Herson Devlet Üniversitesi’nin işbirlikçi rektörü Tatyana Tomilina’ya suikast düzenlendi, koruması öldü, kendisi yaralandı. Tomilina işgalden sonra işgalciler tarafından bu göreve getirilmişti — Gönül Şamilkızı (@shamilkizi) September 12, 2022

“❗️An assassination attempt was made on the rector of Kherson State University Tatyana Tomilina, an improvised explosive device went off at the entrance of her house. Authorities stressed that she was hospitalised with injuries, one man was killed.”

❗️An assassination attempt was made on the rector of Kherson State University Tatyana Tomilina, an improvised explosive device went off at the entrance of her house. Authorities stressed that she was hospitalized with injuries, one man was killed. — Irina (@heyhelloirene) September 12, 2022

“Tatyana Tomilina was one of the first to support the reintegration of the region with the Russian Federation.”

militaire spéciale, Tatyana Tomilina a été l'une des premières à soutenir la réintégration de la région avec la Fédération de Russie. #Russie #Ukraine #Kherson

@rybar — UNCOVER infos™ 😏🎙️ (@william_jengu) September 12, 2022

The news of the attempted assassination of Tetyana Tomilina in Kherson comes after ex-Ukrainian MP Aleksei (Oleksiy) Kovalev, who served as Deputy Head of Russian-occupied Kherson before being dismissed for alleged treason, was killed.

The wife of Aleksei (Oleksiy) Kovalev (Kovalyov) was also killed during the assassination of the 33-year-old on Sunday, August 28.

