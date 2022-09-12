Putin removes frontline commander after only 16 days in charge of operations

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 21:29

Image of Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov. Credit: [email protected]_Ukraine

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov has been relieved by Putin of his post as commander of the Western Group on the frontline in Ukraine after less than three weeks in charge.

As reported by Ukrainian Defence Force on Sunday, September 11, Vladimir Putin removed the officer in command of the Western Group of the Soviet Union from duty after only three weeks in the role.

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov was only appointed as commander of the forces on August 26, when he replaced Lieutenant General Sychevy. The apparent reason behind his rapid removal is the massive amount of devastating defeats received by the Russian forces as a result of the offensive of the Ukrainian military.

Berdikov will reportedly be replaced by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Lapin, the officer previously in command of the Centre Group. He will reportedly be tasked with the objective of his restoring the group’s ‘management stability’.

It is believed that all of Lapin’s staff have relocated from the Luhansk region to the command post of the Western Group. This latest change has yet to be confirmed by the Kremlin.

The counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces has been a huge success, with many previously-occupied territories being reclaimed in just a few days. It has been reported that 1,160 square miles have been liberated since the beginning of September, and troops are said to have reached within 50km of the Russian border.

