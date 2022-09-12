By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 9:56

Russian forces relocate Shakhtar football fountain from Donbas, Ukraine to Moscow Credit: Twitter @vik8867dn

Russian forces have reportedly stolen the FC Shakhtar Donetsk football fountain from Donbas, Ukraine and placed it in Moscow, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Photos and videos of the Shakhtar football fountain from Donbas, Ukraine, relocated in Moscow began to circulate on social media:

“The Russians took to Moscow the iconic ball fountain, which used to decorate the square near the Donbas Arena in Donetsk.”

“They brought it to the capital of Russia for the Moscow-Donbas festival, which was dedicated to the day of the city,” posted one Twitter user.

⚡️The Russians took to Moscow the iconic ball fountain, which used to decorate the square near the Donbas Arena in Donetsk. They brought him to the capital of Russia for the Moscow-Donbas festival, which was dedicated to the day of the city. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/aUbJtqk26C — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022

“Moscow. “We don’t throw away our own” is when the fountain-ball from the Donetsk “Donbas-Arena” of the Shakhtar football club was taken from Ukraine to Russia, and the corpses of the dead Russian soldiers were left to rot in Ukrainian soil for an unknown reason…#stoprussia”

"We don't throw away our own" is when the fountain-ball from the Donetsk "Donbas-Arena" of the Shakhtar football club was taken from Ukraine to Russia, and the corpses of the dead Russian soldiers were left to rot in Ukrainian soil for an unknown reason…#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/Z2R7aLTaU3 — Alf Really 🇺🇦✌️❤️🇺🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇪🇺🇬🇪 (@vik8867dn) September 12, 2022

“Russians stole the fountain in a form of a football ball from Donbas Arena, one of the biggest stadiums in Ukraine.”

“Look at the people in the video. They are happy, making pics, even dancing a bit. They’re doing all of this perfectly understanding that this thing is stolen.”

russians stole the fountain in a form of a football ball from Donbas Arena, one of the biggest stadiums in Ukraine.

Look at the people in the video. They are happy, making pics, even dancing a bit. They're doing all of this perfectly understanding that this thing is stolen. https://t.co/pu4yQG6orX — asocial smoker купка попелу й кісток (@asocial_smoker) September 11, 2022

Ukraine has recaptured practically the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW), as reported on Monday, September 12.

Ukraine has inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia, recapturing almost all of Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive. Ukraine has turned the tide in its favour, but the current counter-offensive will not end the war.”

“The Ukrainian recapture of Izyum ended the prospect that #Russia could accomplish its stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast,”stated the ISW.

