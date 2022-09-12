By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 13:46

Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine, leave city without electricity, water and Internet Credit: Sergiy Bykhunenko/Shutterstock.com

The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine has seen its electricity, water supply and Internet cut off due to Russian missile strikes, as reported on Monday, September 12.

#Kharkiv is again without electricity, the Internet has disappeared in a part of the city. Also, the city authorities report the cessation of water supply and stop the subway.

#Kharkiv is again without electricity, the Internet has disappeared in a part of the city. Also, the city authorities report the cessation of water supply and stop the subway.

Igor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv took to his official telegram to post:

“Kharkiv shelling. Massive. Hit in the city centre, arrivals in the Basiyanskiy and Kievskiy districts.”

“Information on damage and casualties is being specified.”

“Last night’s situation is repeated. Due to the shelling, critical infrastructure facilities are out of order, resulting in the loss of power and water supply in Kharkiv.”

“Power engineers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.”

Alleged footage of the Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv were shared on Twitter:

“‼️ 🔥 Missile strikes were carried out on targets in Kharkiv, the electricity was partially lost in the city again.”

“The authorities of Kharkiv confirmed the shutdown of light in the city and the shutdown of water supply.”

The authorities of Kharkiv confirmed the shutdown of light in the city and the shutdown of water supply

Another Twitter user also shared the news:

“Due to today’s shelling of Kharkiv, critical infrastructure objects were disabled again, as a result of which the city lost electricity and stopped water supply.”

“This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov. Energy workers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling.”

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov. Energy workers, rescuers and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling.

The news follows reports that the Airborne Assault troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have confirmed the liberation of the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 12.

