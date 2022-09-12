By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 14:02

Russia's Chechen leader assures special units are successfully carrying out "denazification" of Ukraine Credit: Telegram @RKadyrov_95

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has once again claimed that special units from the Chechen Republic are successfully carrying out the “denazification” of Ukraine, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Russia’s Chechen leader took to his official telegram to post an update on the special units in Ukraine, stating:

“Fighters from special units from the Chechen Republic are successfully carrying out the tasks set by the Russian leadership in Donbas and Ukraine.”

“Our soldiers, together with allied forces and units of the Russian Defence Ministry, are clearing the Donbas of Bandera scum, Nazis and shaytans in the most responsible areas.”

⠀

“The special-purpose detachment “Akhmat” headed by dear BROTHER, deputy commander of the police regiment of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “UVO VNG of Russia in the Chechen Republic”.”

“Sultan Rashayev, is carrying out the denazification of Ukraine around the clock. Our fighters have prepared an interesting surprise for the Ukrainian bandits, which will soon become known. But in the meantime I will not reveal the cards.”

⠀

“I will say that all the actions of the fighters are clearly planned. There are no irregularities or contingencies.”

“Thanks to the courage, bravery and heroism of the Chechen force units, as well as well-organized co-operation with the allied forces, the special military operation in the zone of responsibility of the units from the Chechen Republic is proceeding well.”

⠀

“I am sure that by common efforts we will bring about the complete defeat of the enemy gangs. AKHMAT-SILA!!!”

The news comes shortly after Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, issued an official congratulation to the Chechen Republic on its 100th anniversary, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

