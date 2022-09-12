By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 14:36

San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA present the “Local Heroes Awards." Image: MiniStocker/Shutterstock.com

The San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA have worked together to present the San Fulgencio “Local Heroes Awards.”



Both groups felt, that after the last two years or more of uncertainty with covid 19 etc, it was time to recognise the people that have gone above and beyond to help others in their hour of need.

The event was also aimed at the achievers amongst us who have pushed themselves to get their goals.

Voting for anyone in the categories can be done online on the Facebook page SFlocalheroes or at the following locations:

Hillside

Quiosco newspaper kiosk

Jason’s Cards & More

Big Eats

Speechless in Spain

The Final Whistle

Voting closes on Sunday, September 18.

The awards event will take place at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio Village on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00.PM.

Entertainment for the evening comes from the fantastic voice of Chloe Leigh.

Tickets are €5 and are available from: “Jason’s Cards & More,” “Speechless in Spain” and ”Quiosco newspaper kiosk.”

The groups would like to thank Smart Properties for sponsoring the event and to all the sponsors of the ten categories which are:

Child of Courage – Toldos4sun

Fundraiser Award – The Chippy

Sports Achievement Award – Hillside Bar & Snooker Centre

Parent/Guardian Award – Funky Monkey

Student of the Year – Papagayos

Best Teacher – Speechless in Spain

Bravery Award – The Final Whistle

The Good Neighbour Award – MUNA

Carer Award – Idem

Special Recognition – Smart Properties

