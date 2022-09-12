HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA present the “Local Heroes Awards”

By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 14:36

San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA present the “Local Heroes Awards." Image: MiniStocker/Shutterstock.com

The San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA have worked together to present the San Fulgencio “Local Heroes Awards.”

Both groups felt, that after the last two years or more of uncertainty with covid 19 etc, it was time to recognise the people that have gone above and beyond to help others in their hour of need.

The event was also aimed at the achievers amongst us who have pushed themselves to get their goals.

Voting for anyone in the categories can be done online on the Facebook page SFlocalheroes or at the following locations:

  • Hillside
  • Quiosco newspaper kiosk
  • Jason’s Cards & More
  • Big Eats
  • Speechless in Spain
  • The Final Whistle

Voting closes on Sunday, September 18.

The awards event will take place at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio Village on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00.PM.

Entertainment for the evening comes from the fantastic voice of Chloe Leigh.

Tickets are €5 and are available from: “Jason’s Cards & More,” “Speechless in Spain” and ”Quiosco newspaper kiosk.”

The groups would like to thank Smart Properties for sponsoring the event and to all the sponsors of the ten categories which are:

  • Child of Courage – Toldos4sun
  • Fundraiser Award – The Chippy
  • Sports Achievement Award – Hillside Bar & Snooker Centre
  • Parent/Guardian Award – Funky Monkey
  • Student of the Year – Papagayos
  • Best Teacher – Speechless in Spain
  • Bravery Award – The Final Whistle
  • The Good Neighbour Award – MUNA
  • Carer Award – Idem
  • Special Recognition – Smart Properties

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading