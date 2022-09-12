By Joshua Manning • 12 September 2022 • 10:52
Schoolgirl drowns following sudden cardiac arrest aged 13 at Moscow swimming pool Credit: AirCam.PRO/Shutterstock.com
A 13-year-old schoolgirl named Ira Solomyatnik drowned following sudden cardiac arrest at Moscow’s Fili Water Sports Palace.
The young schoolgirl reportedly swam about 5 meters, felt unwell, reached the edge of the swimming pool and lost consciousness.
The Russian girl, who was in seventh grade, was taken to hospital “in the state of clinical death”, where she passed away without regaining consciousness.
The preliminary diagnosis was sudden cardiac death. The Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office are reportedly conducting an investigation into her death, as reported by Enews112.
The news follows similar reports coming out of India on Thursday, September 8, following the news that a 13-year-old schoolgirl died of a cardiac arrest while in class.
In addition a 17-year-old girl died of an apparent cardiac arrest at a school in Mexico on May 26 after suddenly collapsing during her lunch break.
The 17-year-old girl, identified as Paola Diaz Alcantara according to a Facebook post from the school, died after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest while at the CBTIS No. 29 school in Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico.
Prior to that, a young 10-year-old schoolgirl died following a cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in South-West London on Tuesday, April 19.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
